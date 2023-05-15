Sting & Shaggy to launch One Fine Day Festival in Philly

Sting fans will want to make their way to Philadelphia this September.

The Police frontman and frequent collaborator Shaggy are throwing their very own festival — the One Fine Day festival — taking place September 9 at The Mann Center, Fairmount Park.

Sting and Shaggy will team up for what's being described as "a joint-set of combined greatest hits." The festival will feature two stages, with a lineup that also includes Thundercat, G-Love and Special Sauce, Kofee and Tank and the Bangas.

"I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges," Sting shares. "After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!"

A Sting presale kicks off Tuesday, May 16, with the general sale set for Friday, May 19. More info and a complete lineup can be found at sting.com.

This isn't the only chance Sting fans have to catch him onstage this year. He'll kick off the North American leg of his My Songs tour on June 1 in Vienna, Virginia.

