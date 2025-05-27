Sting & Shaggy announce second One Fine Day festival

By Jill Lances

Sting and Shaggy are bringing their One Fine Day festival back for another year.

The festival, which launched in September 2024, will once again take place at Philadelphia's The Mann in Fairmont Park, this time on Sept. 6, with performances taking place on two stages.

Other artists on the bill include O.A.R. and The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday.

When One Fine Day was launched in 2024, it was billed as Sting and Shaggy performing “a joint-set of combined greatest hits." It appears fans can expect something similar this year, with a poster noting they'll perform songs "from 'Roxanne' to 'It Wasn’t Me' to 'Every Breath You Take' to 'Angel.'"

