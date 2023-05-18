Sting shares his feelings on AI: “That's going to be a battle we all have to fight”

Sting is very proud of his songwriting, and he worries that one day artificial intelligence will try to replace songwriters like him.

"The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings," he tells BBC News. "That's going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI."

While songs using AI to mimic famous voices have been turning up on the internet lately, Sting doesn’t think much of it.

"It's similar to the way I watch a movie with CGI. It doesn't impress me at all," he says. "I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music.”

He adds, “Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don't think I will be moved by it."

