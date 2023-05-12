Sting’s advice to bands considering a reunion: “Do it once” but make sure the timing's right

The Police made their fans very happy when they reunited for a huge tour in 2007 and 2008. The tour wound up being the third highest-grossing tour at the time, which certainly makes reuniting an appealing idea for bands.

So, would Sting recommend other bands do it? "Once," he tells the British publication Music Week with a laugh. "You should do it once and the timing should be right. When The Police reunited it had been long enough and it was the right time to do it. "

Sting takes full credit for the decision to reunite with his bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers, but don't expect it to ever happen again. "Doing it again would just be gratuitous and that won't happen," he says. "But we did it, and everyone was happy that mum and dad got back together again and had one last fling."

While Sting says he and his bandmates “still love each other and respect each other,” he notes, “I'm happy not to be in a band.” He says they “didn’t even try” to make new music during the time of the reunion, noting “it was, what’s the word, nostalgia, with recreating that thing for a short time.”

At 71 some may wonder how much longer Sting plans to perform, but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to slow down. He notes, “I'm not wearing a corset or anything. As long as I can get into my rock star pants, I'll be fine.”

Next up for Sting, he'll be honored as a Fellow of the Ivors Academy at the Ivor Awards on May 18 in London. He'll then kick off a European tour in Bilbao, Spain, on June 1. A complete list of dates can be found at Sting.com.

