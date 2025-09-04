Story of Paul McCartney’s missing bass to be the subject of new documentary

According to Variety, the mystery of the missing instrument will be the subject of the new doc The Beatle and the Bass from director Arthur Cary, with McCartney appearing in the flick.
McCartney purchased the bass in Hamburg, Germany, in 1961 and used it to write such Beatles classics as "Love Me Do" and "She Loves You." Initially it was believed to have last been seen in 1969, following the filming of Get Back. It was later revealed that it had actually been stolen in 1972 from a truck parked in Notting Hill, West London.
This isn't the only documentary McCartney is taking part in. The new doc Man on the Run, about McCartney's post-Beatles career, recently debuted at the Telluride Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters and then stream on Prime Video starting Feb. 25, 2026.
