'Stranger Things'' Finn Wolfhard on how he got gig directing George Harrison video

The first-ever video for George Harrison's "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)" was just released, directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. And it turns out he may not have gotten the gig if it wasn't for some of his Hollywood friends.

Wolfhard explains how he got the job in a new interview with Vulture, revealing he was first introduced to George Harrison's son, Dhani Harrison, through his Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire co-star Paul Rudd. He was then invited to visit George Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, at her home, Friar Park. A year later he was talking music with Fred Armisen at a Hollywood party, which led Armisen to think of him for the job.

“I got a random text from Fred after a few days and he was like, ‘Hey, the George Harrison estate is trying to figure out a director for "Give Me Love," but they haven’t found anyone yet. I threw your name in the hat.’ I was shocked,” Wolfhard says. “It was flattering enough that he even mentioned me. Then it was a coincidence that I already knew Dhani.”

Wolfhard says he's been a George Harrison fan since he was introduced to his music by his mom when he was 6, noting he "wouldn't have pursued performing at a young age in the same way" if it wasn't for the rock legend. Wolfhard says the fact that The Beatles dabbled in more than just music "was a huge inspiration to me."

“You don’t have to just be one thing," he says. "George is a perfect example of that, who accomplished so much as a solo artist and as a person after the Beatles.”

