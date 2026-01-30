Stream it away: New Red Hot Chili Peppers doc to premiere on Netflix

Anthony Kiedis and Hillel Slovak of Red Hot Chili Peppers pose together during a soundcheck before a sold-out performance at the Ritz, New York, New York, December 12, 1986. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

A new documentary on Red Hot Chili Peppers is coming to Netflix.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers focuses on the early years of the "Californication" outfit and specifically the artistic vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died in 1988. It will feature interviews with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea, as well as "others close to Slovak," according to the doc's description.

"The film explores the band's early evolution on the LA music scene and the deep bond of their childhood friendship," the description reads.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will premiere on Netflix March 20.

