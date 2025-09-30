Styx adds new Florida shows to 2026 schedule

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Styx has announced some new tour dates for 2026.

The band is set to play six shows in Florida, with dates kicking off Feb. 22 in Pompano Beach. They’ll also play Orlando, Estero and Clearwater, before wrapping their Sunshine State stint on Feb. 28 in St. Augustine.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Florida dates will follow the band's already announced 2026 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The five-show stint, where they'll be playing their 1978 album, Pieces of Eight, in its entirety, begins Jan 23.

A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.

And speaking of Florida … Styx's three-day Florida festival, Rockin’ In Paradise with Styx + Friends, is set to launch Oct. 9 in Miramar Beach. The "friends" in the lineup include Cheap Trick, Loverboy, 38 Special, Collective Soul, John Waite and Edwin McCain.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.