Styx announces donation to help Texas flood victims

Styx is doing what they can to help the victims of the flash floods that occurred July 4 in Texas.

"We are heartbroken over the devastating floods from July 4th in the Texas Hill Country," the band wrote on social media. They note that Live Nation and Styx's charity, Rock to the Rescue, have made a $10,000 donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which will go toward those affected by the floods.

The band is also donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of their upcoming album, Circling from Above, on their website and at their shows to the organization.

Circling from Above is Styx's 18th studio album and their first album of new material since 2021's Crash the Crown. The album will be available for streaming and download on Friday.

Styx is currently on their Brotherhood of Rock tour with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Don Felder. The tour hits Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.

