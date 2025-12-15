Styx announces new tour dates with Cheap Trick

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, Chuck Panozzo, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Styx has announced a string of tour dates with special guest Cheap Trick.

The two bands will team up for five shows, starting May 16 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and wrapping May 24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Styx already has a busy 2026 ahead of them. Their next show is Jan. 7 in Tucson, Arizona. They are also set to return to Las Vegas for a five-show residency starting Jan. 23 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where they'll play their 1978 album, Pieces of Eight, in its entirety, along with other classic hits.

Then this summer they'll hit the road with Chicago on The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits … Your Kind of Tour, which starts July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.

As for Cheap Trick, they'll launch their All Washed Up Tour Jan. 24 in Madison, Wisconsin. For a list of shows, go to CheapTrick.com.

