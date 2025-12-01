Styx & Chicago announce dates for summer tour

Styx and Chicago are teaming up for a new summer tour.

The bands have announced dates for The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour. It's set to begin July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap Sept. 6 in Los Angeles.

"We are excited about the summer tour," Chicago's trumpeter Lee Loughnane says in a statement. "Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it."

"In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts," adds Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. "By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can't wait to spend the summer with them!"

Various ticket presales will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at styxworld.com and chicagotheband.com.

