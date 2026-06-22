Supertramp continues 50th anniversary celebration with more vinyl reissues

Supertramp's 'Brother Where Are You Bond' and 'Free as a Bird' (UMG)

Supertramp continues to celebrate their 50th anniversary with vinyl reissues of their classic albums.

The latest releases include 1985's Brother Where You Bound and 1987's Free as a Bird, which have both been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Both are available now.

Brother Where You Bound, originally released May 21, 1985, was Supertramp's eighth studio album, and their first following the departure of original member and co-frontman Roger Hodgson. The album peaked at #21 on Billboard 200 Albums chart and featured the top-40 hit "Cannonball."

Free as a Bird, the band's ninth studio album, was released in October 1987. It featured a more experimental sound, with the band using synthesizers and drum machines to add dance beats and rhythms. After touring the album, the group disbanded and didn't reform again until 1997.

The new releases are the third installment of Supertramp's 50th anniversary reissue series, which launched in August 2025 with half-speed remasters of 1974's Crime of the Century and 1975's Crisis? What Crisis? That was followed in January with remastered releases of 1977's Even in the Quietest Moments…, their 1979 megahit Breakfast in America and 1982's …Famous Last Words….

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