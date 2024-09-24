Surfboards and guitar autographed by Bruce Springsteen being auctioned off for charity

Two one-of-a-kind surfboards and a guitar, all autographed by Bruce Springsteen, are part of a newly launched sweepstakes to raise money for a variety of causes.

The Fandiem auction is part of a special collaboration with Sea.Hear.Now, the Asbury Park, New Jersey, festival that The Boss headlined on Sept. 15.

The more detailed surfboard up for auction is the One of One surfboard, which features 75 Springsteen photos taken by photographer and Sea.Hear.Now co-founder Danny Clinch. The other is a unique, modern 1960s Challenger Eastern surfboard. Both were shaped by world renowned surfboard shaper Carl “Tinker” West. In addition to Springsteen they're also signed by Clinch, West and Charles Mencel of Mencel Surfboards. They are expected to sell for between $20,000 and $25,000.

Also up for auction is a one-of-a-kind guitar, dubbed The Boardwalk Beauty Model, which is also signed by Springsteen. It features unique materials, including spalted maple to symbolize Asbury Park’s boardwalk. It is also decorated with Clinch photos, as well as holographic images of the late E Street Band members Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici, and Springsteen’s late friend and longtime assistant Terry McGovern. It is estimated to sell for between $25,000 and $30,000.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit six Asbury Park area charities: Trinity Center for Community, Inspire + Life, Mercy Center NJ, The Cazzeek Brothers, Project R.E.A.L. and Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County, NJ.

The auction is set to run until Oct. 1. More info can be found at fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.