Surfers honor The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson with a paddle-out in California

The late Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson was celebrated in Huntington Beach, California, Saturday with a paddle-out featuring over 100 surfers.

According to an Instagram post by the city of Huntington Beach, the paddle-out was part of International Surfing Day and featured an appearance by Jan & Dean singer Dean Torrence. Wilson co-wrote one of the duo's biggest hits, "Surf City."

According to the L.A Times, at least 400 people also gathered on land to remember Wilson, who passed away June 11 at the age of 82.

"The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson had a huge part in establishing what we would call the Southern California beach culture," surfer Peter "PT" Townend, who emceed the event, said, according to the paper.

The surfers who took part paddled out into the water with flowers in their hand and formed a circle in honor of Wilson, before surfing back to shore.

The event took place one day after what would have been Wilson's 83rd birthday.

