Table tennis fan Peter Gabriel ‘delighted’ his song is featured in 'Marty Supreme'

Peter Gabriel performs at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

The Peter Gabriel track "I Have the Touch" is featured on the soundtrack of the new Timothée Chalamet
movie Marty Supreme, about a table tennis prodigy. In a post on Instagram, Gabriel says he's delighted the song is being used in the film, particularly because he's a fan of the sport.

“The song is rarely asked out for a dance and I have always loved table tennis,” he writes. “Now there seems to be a real buzz about the film. Although I have it in my Academy pack we are waiting to see it on the big screen in the Christmas holiday.”

Talking about his affinity for table tennis, he notes, “On tour we always have a table backstage for any of the crew or band to jump on.”

Gabriel ended the post by thanking the film's director, Josh Safdie, and urging fans to "check it out."

"I Have the Touch" is a track from Gabriel's fourth solo album, Security.

