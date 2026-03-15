Take my hand ... in marriage: James Hetfield announces engagement

Adriana Gillett and James Hetfield attend the "Metallica Saved My Life" screening during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

James Hetfield will soon be off to married married land.

The Metallica frontman has announced he and his girlfriend, Adriana Gillett, are now engaged.

The "Enter Sandman" metallers revealed the news in a photo posted to Instagram featuring Hetfield and Gillett underwater in scuba gear. Hetfield is holding a sign reading, "Adriana Gillett will you marry me?" while Gillett holds the ring in one hand and gives a thumbs-up with the other.

"She said yes!" the caption reads. We can only hope Gillett responded with a patented Hetfield "Yeah!"

Hetfield was previously married to Francesca Tomasi for 25 years before divorcing in 2022. They share three children.

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