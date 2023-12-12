Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew announce Remain in Light tour

Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison is teaming up with the band's touring guitarist Adrian Belew for a new tour this summer.

The 2024 Remain in Light summer tour, as the name of the tour suggests, will have the artists playing songs from the 1980s era of Talking Heads, when they released their fourth studio album, Remain in Light, which featured the hit song "Once in a Lifetime."

The tour, featuring special guest Cool Cool Cool, will kick off July 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio, wrapping August 4 in Tarrytown, New York.

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m., with the general sale set for Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. More info can be found at remaininlight.net.

