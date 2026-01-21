Talking Heads to release expanded 'Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live'

In November, Talking Heads released Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live for Record Store Day Black Friday, featuring early band recordings. Now they are expanding the release.

The original Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live collection included 11 songs that showed the evolution of the band. The new release, dropping March 6, has been expanded to three CDs with the addition of 15 unreleased demos the band made for CBS in September 1975, along with live recordings from their early days in New York City.

As a preview of the release, an early CBS demo of the song "Love Goes to a Building Fire" has been released via digital outlets.

In addition, the Record Store Day version of the album, previously available on clear vinyl, will be released on black vinyl, also on March 6. In addition to 10 early demos and a live track, it comes with a 7-inch single of the Talking Heads classic "Psycho Killer" and "Warning Sign," a track that appeared on the band's album More Songs about Buildings and Food. They were both recorded when band members David Byrne and Tina Weymouth performed under the name The Artistics.

Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live is available for preorder now.

