Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense returning to theaters

Talking Heads' iconic concert film Stop Making Sense is headed back to theaters.

Variety reports that in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary this summer, A24 is set to rerelease its 4K restoration of the film to theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting January 27. The movie will have residencies in several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

To coincide with the rerelease, A24 will also launch a new Stop Making Sense merch collection in theaters, and it will release a collector's edition 4K and Blu-ray edition of the flick, which will be available for preorder staring January 27.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that a Stop Making Sense tribute album is on the way, featuring 16 artists covering Talking Heads tunes, including Paramore's take on "Burning Down the House."

A24's 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense debuted at the Toronto Film Festival last September, which included a Q&A with the reunited band. It livestreamed at IMAX theaters across the country, selling out 25 theaters to become IMAX's highest-grossing live event.

Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded over three shows at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December 1983; the documentary came out the following October.

