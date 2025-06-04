Talking Heads to release first official video for 'Psycho Killer'

Talking Heads have been teasing fans on social media with something coming on Thursday. While some fans were speculating they were going to announce a reunion tour, the band has revealed the news — and it's actually a new video.

In a post on social media, Talking Heads shared that they'll be releasing the first-ever video for their classic tune "Psycho Killer" on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. The clip stars Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and was directed by Mike Mills.

"To mark the 50th Anniversary of the band's first show at CBGB's, the first official music video for 'Psycho Killer,' directed by Mike Mills & starring Saoirse Ronan, will be released," read the post, which featured a picture of a film slate. "Out June 5th, 2025."

They also posted a preview of the clip, with the caption "Ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya, ya," a refrain sung by frontman David Byrne in the song.

Released in 1977, "Psycho Killer" appeared on Talking Heads' debut album, Talking Heads 77. The song landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become one of the band's signature tunes.

Had the news been a reunion tour, it would have been the first time Talking Heads — Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison — toured together since 1984, although they briefly reunited to perform for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

While they haven't performed together since then, all members of Talking Heads got together for several joint interviews in 2023 and 2024 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.