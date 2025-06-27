Talking Heads release live 'Take Me to the River' from 'More Songs About Buildings and Food' box set

Talking Heads have shared another track from the upcoming super-deluxe edition of their sophomore album, More Songs About Buildings and Food.

The latest is a live recording of their cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," from the band's Aug. 10, 1978, concert at Entermedia Theatre in New York, part of the bonus live album featured in the set. The song is now available via digital outlets.

Dropping July 25, More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition) is being released as part of the band's continued celebration of their 50th anniversary. The three-CD/Blu-ray set will include the remastered album, as well as 11 rarities, four of which are previously unreleased versions of album tracks, and the Entermedia Theatre concert.

The Blu-ray includes Dolby ATMOS and 5.1 surround sound mixes of the album, and footage from the Entermedia concert and a concert recorded at Sproul Plaza at the University of California, Berkeley.

The set will also be released as a four-LP vinyl edition, featuring the original album, rarities and the live New York concert. There will also be a second version, available on the band's website, featuring the bonus reissues of four international 7-inch singles, as well as a two-LP black vinyl version and a red vinyl pressing.

More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released in July 1978, More Songs About Buildings and Food was a top-40 hit for Talking Heads, peaking at #29 in the U.S. Their cover of "Take Me to the River" was the band's first big hit, also peaking at #29 on the singles chart.

