Talking Heads release live performance of "Uh-Oh, Love Come to Town”

Talking Heads have shared a previously unreleased live performance of "Uh-Oh, Love Come to Town," recorded during the band's final concert at the legendary New York punk rock club CBGB in October 1977.

The song, available now via digital outlets, is one of 13 previously unreleased live recordings included in an upcoming box set celebrating the band's debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping Nov. 8, will be made up of four LPs, one of which is a remaster of the original album. There's also an LP of unreleased demos and outtakes, along with the two-LP live album, Live at CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977.

The set also includes four 7-inch singles, an 80-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and liner notes written by the members of Talking Heads — David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison — and recording engineer Ed Stasium.

In addition to the super deluxe edition, the reissue will be released digitally, on two-LP standard black vinyl, two-LP green vinyl at Barnes & Noble and as a three-CD/Blu-ray set, with the Blu-ray featuring new high-quality mixes of the album.

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

