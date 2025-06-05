Talking Heads release first-ever video for 'Psycho Killer'

Talking Heads have released the first-ever video for their iconic track "Psycho Killer."

The clip, starring Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and directed by Beginners director Mike Mills, was released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the band's live debut at CBGB in New York, where they opened for the Ramones.

The video follows Ronan through her daily routine, which includes getting up, brushing her teeth, commuting and working in her office. While the routine doesn’t change, she does, slowly unraveling as each day passes.

"This video makes the song better," the Talking Heads share in a statement. "We LOVE what this video is NOT - it's not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious."

"To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me,” Ronan says. "I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true."

And the gig was particularly special for Mills.

“This album literally changed what was possible in life for me," he says, "so to get to play with the subversive, uncategorizable beauty of Talking Heads, and to play with Saoirse who brought so much surprise, power, vulnerability and mischief to the party, it’s one of the best things I ever got to be a part of - still can’t believe it actually happened."

Released in 1977, "Psycho Killer" appeared on Talking Heads' debut album, Talking Heads: 77. The song landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become one of the band's signature tunes.

