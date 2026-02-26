Taylor Swift? Bono? Melissa Etheridge ponders who might induct her if she makes the Rock Hall of Fame cut

Out of the 17 acts nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, Melissa Etheridge is one of 10 appearing on the ballot for the first time. She's been eligible for the honor for over 10 years, so did she think it might happen eventually?

"To be honest, there was always hope," Melissa tells ABC Audio, noting that she thought, "I've done a few things in my life." She felt that there was "a good chance" that she'd be nominated and, she laughs, "Hopefully I would be alive."

However, she didn't actively campaign for it, calling attempts to define rock 'n' roll a "nebulous sort of vague thing." But she notes that every year, "my wife and my family and my friends would be very upset" when she failed to make the ballot.

That's why, she says, "It was very, very nice this year to be in the room. To be part of it."

But if Melissa — whose new album, Rise, is due March 27 — makes the cut and is named an inductee, who would she like to do the honors? Maybe the biggest pop star in the world.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is Taylor Swift. Because when I met Taylor, she did tell me that when she was 11 years old her parents took her to my concert. And that's where, after that, she wanted to play guitar," says Melissa. "So I know I've been an inspiration."

Then again, someone even more legendary than Taylor has also expressed interest in the job.

"Years ago ... we were performing something and Bono was there, and Bono actually said ... he wanted to induct me," Melissa says. "So, you know, I have no idea."

