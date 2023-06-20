Tears For Fears, New Order & more set for Huntington Beach’s Darker Waves Festival

Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The lineup for the inaugural Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, California, has just been announced and it’s jam-packed with some of the most popular new wave artists of the '80s.

The festival, happening on the beach November 18, features headliners Tears for Fears and New Order, with The B-52'sOMDDevoEcho and the BunnymenSoft CellThe Human LeagueViolent Femmes and more also on the bill.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete lineup and more ticket information can be found at darkerwavesfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

