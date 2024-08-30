Teaser for John Lennon & Yoko Ono 'One to One' doc released

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s One to One concerts in the '70s are the subject of a new documentary premiering Aug. 30 at the Venice Film Festival, and a teaser for the film has just been released.

The clip for One to One: John and Yoko, directed by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, features quick cuts from what appear to be home movies with footage of John and Yoko in the Big Apple, set to the Lennon-penned Plastic Ono Band track "New York City."

A previous announcement about the film describes it as "a moving look at the couple's life upon their entry into a transformative 1970's New York, exploring their musical, personal, artistic, social, and political world."

It culminates with the pair's 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. They featured Yoko, the Plastic Ono Band, Elephant’s Memory and special guests.

This isn't the only documentary about John and Yoko hitting the big screen this year. Another doc, Daytime Revolution, which looks at the week in February 1972 when the pair produced and co-hosted the popular daytime talk show The Mike Douglas Show, is set to open in theaters Oct. 9, which would have been Lennon's 84th birthday.

