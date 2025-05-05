Tesla announces new Las Vegas residency dates

Tesla, the band not the electric car company, has announced dates for a new Las Vegas residency.

The rockers will return to Sin City this fall for TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency, consisting of five shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The shows are scheduled for October, with the band set to treat their fans to a night of hits, including their two top-10 singles, “Signs” and “Love Song.”

A Citi presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has headlined a residency at the House of Blues. Their last stint there was in April 2024.

In addition to the residency, Tesla has several shows on the books this year. Their next is June 1 in Webster, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at teslatheband.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.