That's showbiz: Good news and bad news for Elton John's musicals

When it comes to the two musicals that Elton John currently has onstage — one on Broadway and one in London's West End — there's good news and bad news.

First, the bad news: Tammy Faye, Elton's musical about the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, opened on Nov. 14 and is closing on Dec. 8 after what will be just 29 regular performances. Why? According to The New York Times, the show, which cost $25 million, won awards in London but was poorly received once it moved to Broadway. Indeed, The Times called it "disjointed" and "strangely bland."

The Times also described the show's box office receipts as "disastrous" and noted that it was playing to houses that were 37% empty. Elton wrote the music for the show and also co-produced it via Rocket Stage, his production company.

Now, the good news: Elton's other musical, an adaptation of the movie The Devil Wears Prada starring Vanessa Williams, has been in previews on the West End since the end of October and there's no sign that it's in trouble — in fact, November performances are completely sold out. What's more, the cast will perform for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual Royal Variety Performance, taking place Nov. 22 at London's famed Royal Albert Hall.

Elton and his husband, David Furnish, will take the stage to introduce the cast at the prestigious event, which will feature magicians Penn & Teller, James Bay and "Murder on the Dance Floor" singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, as well as other stars from across the entertainment spectrum.

