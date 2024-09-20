'The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album' to be released on zoetrope vinyl for 60th anniversary

The Beach Boys' classic holiday album is getting a special reissue for its 60th anniversary.

The Beach Boys' Christmas Album will be released Nov. 8 as a special limited-edition numbered LP on zoetrope vinyl, which comes with a special 7-inch translucent ruby red vinyl of the holiday tracks "Little Saint Nick" and "Auld Lang Syne." The 7-inch will also be available separately on ice blue vinyl.

Released in 1964, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album features a combination of originals and holiday classics. Originals on the album include "Merry Christmas, Baby," "The Man With All The Toys," "Santa's Beard" and "Christmas Day." The band also takes on holiday classics like "Santa Claus is Coming To Town," "White Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and "Frosty the Snowman."

Both the zoetrope vinyl and the separate 7-inch single are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for The Beach Boys' Christmas Album:

Side 1

"Little Saint Nick"

"The Man With All The Toys"

"Santa's Beard"

"Merry Christmas, Baby"

"Christmas Day"

"Frosty The Snowman"

Side 2

"We Three Kings Of Orient Are"

"Blue Christmas"

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town"

"White Christmas"

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

"Auld Lang Syne"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.