UK - The Pride of Britain Awards in London Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images (Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Osbournes TV show is being rereleased.

The series originally aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005 and followed the home life of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and their kids Jack and Kelly.

"Since the show has left the air, it hasn't been readily available to anyone," Jack says in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "We're also doing some new content around the original footage."

