'The Singers Talk' book inspires new podcast featuring interviews with Roger Daltrey, Bryan Adams and more

Musician and author Jason Thomas Gordon set out to discover how superstar vocalists do what they do, which resulted in him interviewing over 70 well-known singers for his book The Singers Talk. Well, now those interviews are the inspiration for a new podcast series.

Season 1 of The Singers Talk features exclusive interviews with The Who's Roger Daltrey, Rush's Geddy Lee, Sammy Hagar, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Bryan Adams and Radiohead's Thom Yorke, as well as Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, My Morning Jacket's Jim James and others.

The season also features tributes to Soundgarden's Chris Cornell by his Audioslave bandmate, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello; Prince by The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin; and Janis Joplin by Big Brother and the Holding Company's Peter Albin.

"It's a really brutal job, and I couldn't believe there was no resource to find out how people like (Bruce) Springsteen do this night after night," says Gordon. "So, I decided to do something about it and wrote The Singers Talk."

Season 1 of The Singers Talk podcast is available now at volume.com and other podcast platforms.

The book The Singers Talk came out in September, with proceeds donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded by Gordon's grandfather, famed entertainer Danny Thomas.

