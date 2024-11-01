Thin Lizzy to release their first album in over 40 years

Thin Lizzy is back with their first new album in over four decades.

The rockers announced plans to release the new album, Acoustic Sessions, featuring reimagined versions of tracks from their first three albums, including the first-ever acoustic version of their classic "Whiskey In The Jar."

The album combines guitar work from founding member Eric Bell, and the original drum takes of Brian Downey, with previously unheard vocal recordings from Thin Lizzy's late co-founder and frontman Phil Lynott.

According to the description, the album presents the songs “in an intimate, stripped-down format that is sure to captivate both long time fans and a new generation of listeners.”

This will be Thin Lizzy's first album since 1983's Thunder and Lightning. Lynott passed away in January 1986 at the age of 34.

So far no release date has been announced for Acoustic Sessions but it is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for Acoustic Sessions:

"Mama Nature Said"

"A Song For While I'm Away"

"Eire"

"Slow Blues - E.B" (Eric Bell)

"Dublin"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Here I Go Again"

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"

"Remembering Pt. 2"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.