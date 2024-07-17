Things to do: Astro Fest, Janet Jackson, Zach Bryan & more this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an exciting weekend ahead in Central Florida.
On Friday, July 19th, through Sunday, July 21st, it’s Moon Fest Weekend at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
On Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st, Astro Fest goes on at the Orlando Science Center.
On Saturday, July 20th, Asia: Heat of the Moment Tour comes to Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando.
Show begins at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, July 20th, Janet Jackson performs at the Kia Center.
Show begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, July 20th, Orlando City SC battles New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium.
Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, July 21st, Country music star, Zach Bryan, performs his The Quittin Time Tour at the Kia Center.
Show starts at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, July 21st, magician and comedian, Justin Willman, performs the Illusionati Tour at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Show begins at 7 p.m.
