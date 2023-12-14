Things to do: Get into the holiday spirit this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Christmas is 10 days away, but there’s plenty to do this weekend in Central Florida to celebrate the holidays.

On Friday, December 15th through Sunday, December 17th Orlando Shakes presents “A Christmas Carol”, times and prices vary by date.

Image courtesy: Orlando Shakes (Orlando Shakes/Orlando Shakes)

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild goes on at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens everyday until January 14th, 2024.

Asian Lantern Festival

On Friday, December 15th, Holiday Movies continues at Lake Eola Park showing “Elf”, the movie begins at 7pm. The event is free.

Magic of Lights continues daily at the Daytona International Speedway from 6-10pm until December 31st.

Image courtesy: Daytona Int. Speedway

On Friday, December 15th, Outdoor Ice Skating at Melia Orlando, Celebration begins and goes on until January 3rd, 2024. Skating will go on from 4-10pm & costs $15.

Ice Skating (Photo by weston m on Unsplash)

Seaworld’s Christmas celebration continues at Seaworld Orlando this during park hours & is included with park admission.

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration (SeaWorld Orlando /SeaWorld Orlando)

On Sunday, December 14th at the Amway Center, the Orlando Solar Bears face off against the Florida Everblades at 7pm.

The Orlando Solar Bears team logo on the ice.

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.





© 2022 Cox Media Group