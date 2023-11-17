Things to do: Holiday season is underway in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Holiday festivities kickoff with Jingle Eve along Lake Ivanhoe on Saturday November 18 from 4:30-9:00p.m. The family-friendly event has vendors, a holiday village, and ends the night with fireworks.

Image Courtesy: Lake Ivanhoe Village

Ice! returns to Gaylord Palms Friday November 18th and runs until January 3rd. This year’s theme is a Charlie brown Christmas, and the classic characters are brought to life with plenty of ice sculptures.

ice gaylord palms

The Holinights Celebration begins at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee on Friday, November 17th. The event goes on every weekend until Christmas Day.

Image Courtesy: Promenade at Sunset Walk

You can join a thrilling chase from your couch at Sofas and Suds. Downtown Sanford hosts the beer fest and couch race from 2pm to 6pm Sunday.

Image Courtesy: City of Sanford

Grinchmas has made it’s way back to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Seussville is decked with all of the holiday trimmings, and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular returns with hourly shows.

Universal Orlando 18-34831 HOL18 Full Event Shoot - Grinchmas show 121318 Suess Landing (KEVIN KOLCZYZNSKI/UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

Camping World Stadium hosts the 2023 Florida Classic this Saturday. FAMU’s Rattlesnakes take on Bethune Cookman’s Wildcats at 3:30 pm.

Florida Classic The nation's premier HBCU football rivalry returns to Orlando when the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats meet the Florida A&M University Rattlers in the Florida Blue Florida Classic. (WFTV/WFTV)

Orlando’s Museum of Art holds the 37th Annual Festival of Trees, with holiday entertainment and festive designs. The event runs until Sunday, November 19th

Christmas tree Christmas tree (Pixabay)

