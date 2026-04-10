On This Day, April 10, 2014: Peter Gabriel, KISS, Nirvana inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, April 10, 2014…

Peter Gabriel, KISS and Nirvana were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Previously inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis, Gabriel was honored this time for his solo career, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on hand to do the honors. Gabriel also performed, treating the crowd to “Digging in the Dirt,” “Washing of the Water” with Martin and “In Your Eyes” with Youssou N’Dour.

KISS was inducted by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello. All four original members — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley — attended, though they did not perform.

Nirvana was inducted by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe; surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, along with guitarist Pat Smear, performed four tracks with guest vocalists, including St. Vincent, Lorde, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Joan Jett.

Other inductees that evening included Hall & Oates, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens, as well as Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, which was inducted into the Musical Excellence category.

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