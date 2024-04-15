On This Day, April 15, 1974: Lynyrd Skynyrd released their sophomore album, 'Second Helping'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, April 15, 1974…

Lynyrd Skynyrd released Second Helping, their second album and the follow-up to their successful debut, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).

The album featured the track "Sweet Home Alabama," co-written by Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Ed King, which would go on to be one of the band's signature tunes. It peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band's only #10 hit and their highest-charting single.

“Sweet Home Alabama” was a response to Neil Young’s 1972 track “Southern Man"; it even name-checked Young’s tune in the lyrics.

Second Helping peaked at #12 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA within six months of its release. It went on to be certified double Platinum.

