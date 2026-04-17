On This Day, April 17, 1970: Paul McCartney releases his first solo album, 'McCartney'

On This Day, April 17, 1970…

Paul McCartney released his debut solo album, McCartney, which he recorded secretly, performing all the instruments himself, with some contributions from his wife, Linda McCartney.

The album, which arrived three days later in America, was recorded during a period of estrangement with The Beatles following John Lennon's private departure from the group.

Songs included “Maybe I’m Amazed" and “The Lovely Linda," among others, and the album went to #1 in the U.S. and #2 in the U.K.

McCartney later released two more solo albums: McCartney II in 1980 and McCartney III in 2020. On May 29, he is set to release a new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, described in a press release as "a collection of rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared along with some newly inspired love songs."

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