On This Day, April 17, 1970: Paul McCartney releases his first solo album, 'McCartney'

On This Day, April 17, 1970…

Paul McCartney released his debut solo album, McCartney, which he recorded secretly, performing all the instruments himself, with some contributions from his wife Linda McCartney.

The album, which was released three days later in America, was recorded during a period of estrangement with The Beatles after John Lennon privately left the group.

Songs on McCartney included "Maybe I'm Amazed," "The Lovely Linda," and others.

The album went to #1 in the U.S. and #2 in the U.K.

McCartney went on to release two more solo albums, McCartney II in 1980, and McCartney III in 2020.

