On This Day, April 21, 1984: Phil Collins lands his first solo #1 with 'Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)'

On This Day, April 21, 1984 …

Genesis frontman and drummer Phil Collins landed his first-ever solo #1 with "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)."

The track was featured in the romantic thriller Against All Odds, which starred Jeff Bridges, Rachel Ward and James Woods.

In addition to being #1, the song was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

Collins went on to have 14 top-10 solo hits and six more solo #1 songs: "One More Night," "Sussudio" and "Separate Lives," featuring Marilyn Martin, which were all released in 1985; 1988's "Two Hearts" and "Groovy Kind of Love"; and 1989's "Another Day in Paradise."

