On this Day, April 22, 1950…

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton was born in Beckenham, Kent, England.

Frampton rose to fame as a member of The Herd, before forming Humble Pie in 1969 with Small Faces band member Steve Marriott.

After releasing four studio albums, Frampton left Humble Pie in 1971 to launch a solo career, releasing his debut solo album, Wind of Change, in 1972.

Frampton's solo career really took off following the release of Frampton Comes Alive! in 1976. The double LP became one of the bestselling live albums of all time and was Frampton's only #1 record, spending 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot. It featured live performances of now-iconic Frampton tunes like "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do," which all became top-15 hits.

After being eligible for over 25 years, Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

Despite being diagnosed with the muscle disease inclusion body myositis in 2019, Frampton has continued to make music and tour. He's set to release the new album, Carry the Light, on May 15 and has a new documentary, Frampton, debuting at the Tribeca Festival on June 4.

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