On This Day, April 22, 2020: Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi & more perform during virtual Jersey 4 Jersey benefit

By Jill Lances

On This Day, April 22, 2020…

Bruce Springsteen, his wife Patti Scialfa and Jon Bon Jovi were among the artists who performed during the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual benefit, which raised money for COVID-19 relief.

Springsteen and Scialfa teamed for two acoustic performances, the Wrecking Ball track "Land of Hopes and Dreams," and a cover of Tom Waits' "Jersey Girl," while Bon Jovi performed a new song, "Do What You Can," and closed the night with "Living on a Prayer."

The livestream raised almost $6 million for COVID relief. It also featured performances by Charlie Puth, Fountains of Wayne, whose co-founder Adam Schlesinger died due to complications from COVID-19, Halsey, Tony Bennett an SZA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!