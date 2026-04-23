On This Day, April 23, 1976: The Rolling Stones release 'Black and Blue'

On This Day, April 23, 1976…

The Rolling Stones released their 13th studio album, Black and Blue, which was their first following the departure of guitarist Mick Taylor.

His eventual replacement, Ronnie Wood, is featured on three songs on the album. The Stones used the recording sessions as auditions for Taylor’s replacement, with other guitarists like Jeff Beck, Robert A. Johnson and Wayne Perkins taking part.

The album went to #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, where it spent four weeks.

In November, ahead of the album’s 50th anniversary, The Stones reissued the album as a five-LP or four-CD super-deluxe box set, featuring an album of outtakes and jams, and a recording of a 1976 concert at Earls Court in London, which was part of a six-night residency at the venue.

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