On This Day, April 24, 1976: 'Saturday Night Live' offers The Beatles $3,000 to reunite

On This Day, April 24, 1976…

Following rumors of a possible Beatles reunion, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels used a segment of the show to try and make that happen.

Michaels directly addressed Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, noting that a reunion would be “great” and offered them $3,000 to reunite, holding up a check made out to The Beatles, noting they’d have to perform three songs.

Michaels joked about the check, "You divide it any way you want: if you want to give Ringo less that’s up to you. I’d rather not get involved."

While the reunion never happened, it turns out McCartney and Lennon watched the segment together at Lennon’s New York apartment the Dakota, and thought about the offer, but in the end decided against it.

In the book All We Are Saying, by David Sheff, Lennon said they almost went to the studio but in the end decided they were too tired.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.