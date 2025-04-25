On This Day, April 25, 1987: U2’s 'The Joshua Tree' hit #1

On This Day, April 25, 1987...

Three weeks after its release, U2's The Joshua Tree hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The album, the band’s fifth studio release, was U2’s first U.S. chart-topper, and it remained at number one for nine weeks.

The record included future U2 classics “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” which remain U2’s only #1 singles in the U.S., as well as “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

The Irish rockers went on to have seven more #1 albums: 1988's Rattle and Hum, 1991's Achtung Baby, 1993's Zooropa, 1997's Pop, 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, 2009's No Line on the Horizon and 2017's Songs of Experience.

U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with tours in 2017 and 2019, during which they played the album in its entirety. The tour hit North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

