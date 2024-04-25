On This Day, April 25, 1987: U2’s 'The Joshua Tree' hit number one

Three weeks after its release, U2's The Joshua Tree hit number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The Irish rockers went on to have seven more number one albums: 1988's Rattle and Hum, 1991's Achtung Baby, 1993's Zooropa, 1997's Pop, 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, 2009's No Line on the Horizon and 2017's Songs of Experience.
U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with tours in 2017 and 2019, during which they played the album in its entirety. The tour hit North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.
