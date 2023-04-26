On This Day, April 26, 1978: The concert film 'The Last Waltz' is released

On This Day, April 26, 1978 …

The concert documentary The Last Waltz, about The Band's farewell concert, opened in theaters.

The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, focused on The Band's Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1976, show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, which was billed as their "farewell concert appearance."

The show featured guest appearances by a whole host of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Ronnie Wood, Muddy Waters, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison and Neil Young.

Considered one of the greatest concert documentaries of all time, in 2019 the film was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry.

