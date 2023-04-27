On This Day, April 27, 1981: Ringo Starr weds Barbara Bach

On This Day, April 27, 1981...

Ringo Starr married actress and model Barbara Bach, who he met in 1980 on the set of the film Caveman.

While the movie was critically panned, it did at least result in a lasting relationship, as the couple is still married to this day.

The marriage was the second for both stars, with Ringo having previously been married to Maureen Cox from 1965 to 1975, with whom he had three children.

In 2008, Starr gained a fellow rocker as a brother-in-law when The Eagles' Joe Walsh, a former member of Ringo's All-Starr Band, married Barbara's sister Marjorie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.