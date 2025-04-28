On This Day, April 28, 1973: Pink Floyd hits #1 with 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

On This Day, April 28, 1973…

Pink Floyd landed their first #1 with their eighth studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

The album, which features such songs as "Money" and "Brain Damage," spent only one week at #1. But it went on to spend 741 weeks on the Billboard Albums chart between 1973 and 1988, and has since gone on to spend 990 weeks on the chart.

The Dark Side of the Moon became one of the band's most commercially successful releases ever. As of 1998, the album had been certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2023, Pink Floyd celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, releasing a box set that featured a remastered version of the album, along with a live concert recorded in 1974 at Wembley Empire Pool in London and more. Roger Waters also released his own reimagining of the album, The Dark Side of the Moon, Redux.

