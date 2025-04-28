On This Day, April 28, 1973: Pink Floyd hits #1 with 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, April 28, 1973…

Pink Floyd landed their first #1 with their eighth studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

The album, which features such songs as "Money" and "Brain Damage," spent only one week at #1. But it went on to spend 741 weeks on the Billboard Albums chart between 1973 and 1988, and has since gone on to spend 990 weeks on the chart.

The Dark Side of the Moon became one of the band's most commercially successful releases ever. As of 1998, the album had been certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2023, Pink Floyd celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, releasing a box set that featured a remastered version of the album, along with a live concert recorded in 1974 at Wembley Empire Pool in London and more. Roger Waters also released his own reimagining of the album, The Dark Side of the Moon, Redux.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!