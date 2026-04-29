On This Day, April 29, 2008: Tom Petty’s first band, Mudcrutch, released their debut album

On This Day, April 29, 2008 …

Mudcrutch, the band that helped launch Tom Petty's career, released its self-titled debut album.

Formed in Gainesville, Florida, in 1970, the band included Petty and future Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, along with Tom Leadon, brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon; Jim Lenahan; and Randall Marsh. Future Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench joined in 1972.

The band, who went through several lineup changes, eventually broke up in 1975. Petty then formed the Heartbreakers with Campbell, Tench, Stan Lynch and Ron Blair.

In 2007, Petty invited Marsh and Leadon to join him, Campbell and Tench in reforming Mudcrutch, and they recorded their debut album, which consisted of 14 tracks, a mixture of old and new songs. They also toured in support of the record.

Mudcrutch debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

A second album, 2, was released in 2016, featuring the last recorded material from Petty before his 2017 death.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.